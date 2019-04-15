Coast Guard rescues 22 Cuban migrants with help from Carnival cruise ship

NEW ORLEANS (WSVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 22 Cuban migrants from a disabled boat in the Gulf of Mexico with the help of the crew of a Carnival cruise ship.

The Coast Guard notified the nearby Carnival Fantasy cruise ship to pick up the migrants from the stranded vessel, Sunday.

Officials said the stranded vessel was 130 nautical miles off the Yucatan Peninsula when the cruise ship rescued them.

Two of the migrants suffered minor injuries and were treated by the cruise ship’s medical staff, officials said.

The migrants will be transferred to Customs and Border Protection agents in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday morning.

