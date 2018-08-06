Coast Guard rescues 10 from disabled boat off Bimini

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of 10 people from Miami after their pleasure boat ran out of gas off the Bahamas, leaving it adrift.

Two Coast Guard cutter crews responded to the 28-foot disabled vessel nine wiles west of Bimini, Monday afternoon. Rescuers embarked eight boaters on board one cutter and two boaters on the other.

7News cameras captured eight people on board one of the cutters disembarking at the Coast Guard station in Miami Beach.

#BreakingNews @USCG and commercial salvage crews assist 10 people aboard an adrift vessel 9 miles west of Bimini, Bahamas. Find out more here https://t.co/UGVy3onzat pic.twitter.com/3oHJElk1Ag — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 6, 2018

The two boaters on the second Coast Guard cutter were transferred to a commercial salvage vessel that towed the disabled boat.

