The U.S. Coast Guard has repatriated 86 Haitian migrants who were intercepted at sea while en route to the United States,

According to officials, a Coast Guard helicopter spotted the migrants’ boats near Cuba on Saturday.

Officials said the vessels carrying the migrants were over capacity and traveling illegally.

.@USCG crew repatriated 86 Haitian migrants Saturday to Cap-Haïtien, Haiti. Read more here https://t.co/C5OXdCPQxL pic.twitter.com/LZeQnV1p0V — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 10, 2018

The migrants were all sent to Cap-Haïtien, Haiti.

According to Coast Guard records, more than 200 Haitian migrants have attempted to enter the U.S. by sea since October.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.