(WSVN) - Dozens of migrants were stopped at sea near the Bahamas.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Bahamian officials intercepted 88 Haitian nationals who were aboard an overloaded boat, Friday.

Bahamian officials brought the migrants on board their vessel and back to dry land.

