PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard off loaded over seven tons of cocaine seized in a drug bust at sea.

The cutter Mohawk pulled into Port Everglades Thursday morning.

The drugs were seized in international waters in the Pacific Ocean between June and July.

A total of seven boats were stopped in total.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.