HAVANA, Cuba (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard stopped three dozen Cuban migrants at sea.

A Coast Guard crew intersected a small boat about 23 miles north of Havana, rescuing the 36 men and women on board and bringing them to safety, Sunday.

One passenger was airlifted to the hospital because of chest pains.

The migrants were given food, shelter and a medical evaluation before being returned to Cuba.

