NEAR FREEPORT, BAHAMAS (WSVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a Chinese migrant on a paddleboard near the Bahamas.

The man was stopped approximately 25 miles off the coast of Freeport, Bahamas, on Tuesday.

According to officials, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Seahorse located the individual and transferred him back to Bahamian authorities.

