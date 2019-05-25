Coast Guard intercepts 50 migrants off Cap-Haïtien

MIAMI (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew interdicted 50 migrants off the northern coast of Haiti.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered, based out of Miami, detected an overloaded panga vessel about 46 miles north of Cap-Haïtien, Monday afternoon.

The crew safely embarked all migrants and sank their vessel as a safety precaution.

The migrants were taken back to Haiti.

Coast Guard officials said nearly 2,500 Haitian migrants have tried to illegally enter the United States since May 20. They said may of them are on board vessels that are dangerous and prone to overturning.

