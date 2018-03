SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard stopped two groups of Dominican migrants at sea.

One group was spotted on a 19-foot wooden boat off the coast of Puerto Rico.

All 18 Dominicans who were intercepted were repatriated on Friday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.