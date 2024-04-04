EASTERN CARIBBEAN (WSVN) – Coast Guard crews from Miami are searching for a 20-year-old man who fell overboard from a cruise ship.

The USCG said that the man went overboard from the Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas cruise ship 57 miles from Great Inagua, Thursday morning.

#Breaking @USCG crews are searching for a 20-year-old man who went overboard from the Liberty of the Seas cruise ship 57 miles from Great Inagua this morning.



USCG Cutter Seneca and Air Station Miami HC-144 crews are conducting the search.#USCG #SAR pic.twitter.com/zZPpKOdyCn — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 4, 2024

According to CruiseMapper, the 4-day, round-trip Eastern Caribbean Cruise set sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Monday and is set to return on Friday.

USCG Cutter Seneca and Air Station Miami HC-144 crews are conducting the search.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.