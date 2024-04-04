EASTERN CARIBBEAN (WSVN) – Coast Guard crews from Miami are searching for a 20-year-old man who fell overboard from a cruise ship.
The USCG said that the man went overboard from the Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas cruise ship 57 miles from Great Inagua, Thursday morning.
According to CruiseMapper, the 4-day, round-trip Eastern Caribbean Cruise set sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Monday and is set to return on Friday.
USCG Cutter Seneca and Air Station Miami HC-144 crews are conducting the search.
