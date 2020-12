(WSVN) - A search at sea is underway for two missing boaters.

U.S. Coast Guard crews are looking for 51-year-old Marty Widrick and 72-year-old Sven Karlsson.

The pair were last seen on their 50-foot sailboat departing the Bahamas, last Wednesday.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Coast Guard.

