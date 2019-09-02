Coast Guard crews move in to help Bahamians affected by Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dorian is still taking its toll on The Bahamas, and the U.S. Coast Guard has moved in to help.

The Coast Guard landed a helicopter on the hard-hit Abaco Islands, Monday.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said crews have already rescued a number of people from the storm-ravaged island.

Other Coast Guard crews from Florida are watching, waiting and ready to move in.

Search, rescue and relief missions will increase in numbers as soon as slow-moving Hurricane Dorian moves out and away from The Bahamas.

The U.S. Coast Guard has planes, helicopters and cutters ready and staging for the aftermath.

More than 20 Florida-based cutters were seen docked at the Coast Guard Station in Key West waiting to be deployed.

These ships will serve as a lifeline used to get the much-needed food, water and other supplies to the islands that are hit the hardest by the storm.

From Air Station Clearwater, the Coast Guard C-130 Aircraft is ready to fly.

Crews were seen being briefed ahead of their mission.

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and crews are fueled and ready.

Some crews from Florida are already on Andros Island in The Bahamas and are prepared for a rapid post-storm response.

Missions will be running around the clock in the days after Dorian.

Stepped-up search-and-rescue missions by helicopter are most urgent in the hours after Coast Guard crews are given the green light to fly.

