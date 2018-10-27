CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard continues searching for a downed aircraft approximately 110 miles off the coast, east of Charleston.

WCIV-TV reports the Coast Guard says crews searched throughout the night Friday and remain on scene.

The plane departed from the Robert F. Swinnie airport in Andrews in Georgetown County around 10:45 a.m. Thursday and then disappeared over the Atlantic Ocean. The flight was bound for the Bahamas.

On Friday, officials confirmed five people were on board the Piper PA-31 aircraft. They names of the passengers or pilot haven’t been released.

The Coast Guard has two cutters and aircraft from the Elizabeth City, North Carolina, air station searching. A Navy P-3 Orion plane is also helping.

The Federal Aviation Administration will not release information about the plane’s owner until it’s found.

