(WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew cut short over 200 migrants’ journey to South Florida near the Bahamas.

Officials said the crew of the USCG Cutter Escanaba stopped a 40-foot rustic boat in the vicinity of Dog Rocks, about 10 miles east of Anguilla Cay, at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.

Authorities said the boat was too small for all passengers to fit on board.

Once discovered, the 217 migrants were all given food, water and medical attention.

They were transferred over over to Bahamian authorities.

USCG crews have interdicted 395 Haitian migrants since Oct. 1 alone.

