OFF PUERTO RICO (WSVN) — A Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of two men after their fishing boat ran out of fuel off the coast of Puerto Rico.

A USCG helicopter crew found both boaters wearing life jackets on Saturday, just minutes before their vessel took on water from a wave, capsizing it.

Both were lifted from the water and taken to safety.

