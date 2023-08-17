SEATTLE. (WSVN) – A coach who was dismissed from his position in 2015 for on-field prayers has now been reinstated, marking a significant legal victory for Joe Kennedy, the football coach at the center of the controversy.

He is back in his role after a prolonged legal battle that reached the Supreme Court of the United States.

The initial incident unfolded in 2015 when Coach Joe Kennedy began incorporating prayers on the field with his high school football team before games. The action sparked a debate between religious freedom and school district policies.

The Bremerton School District, where Kennedy was employed, issued a directive to him to cease the on-field prayers, citing concerns about the separation of church and state.

Despite the district’s instructions, Kennedy persisted in his practice of praying with his players before and after games.

The tension between Kennedy’s religious expression and the district’s stance eventually led to the non-renewal of his coaching contract. Feeling that his constitutional rights were violated, Kennedy took legal action against the district, alleging a breach of his First Amendment rights.

The case made its way to the Supreme Court, where Kennedy’s arguments found success.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Kennedy, stating that his on-field prayers were protected by the First Amendment’s guarantees of freedom of speech and religious expression.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.