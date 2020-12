(WSVN) - Don’t expect to stock up on Clorox disinfecting wipes anytime soon.

A top Clorox executive said the disinfecting wipes shortage will now likely last until mid-2021.

The coronavirus pandemic has created an overwhelming demand for the wipes.

This is now the third time this year the company has pushed back the timeframe on a restock.

