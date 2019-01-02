Cleveland Clinic resident fired over anti-Semitic tweets threatening to give Jewish patients ‘wrong meds’

CLEVELAND, OH (WSVN) — A resident at the Cleveland Clinic was fired after several anti-Semitic posts surfaced online.

Lara Kollab worked as a supervised resident at the hospital from July to September, according to Cleveland.com.

Canary Mission, a group dedicated to discovering anti-Semitic and anti-Israel posts online, first took notice of Kollab’s comments.

In the posts, she made threats to mistreat Jewish patients, posting to Twitter in 2012, “Hahha ewww.. I’ll purposely give all the [Jews] the wrong meds.”

Other tweets involved her calling Jewish people “dogs” and comparing them to Nazis.

“I don’t mean to sound insensitive but I have a REALLY hard time feeling bad about Holocaust seeing as the people who were in it now kill my people,” another 2012 tweet read.

Cleveland Clinic has since released a statement regarding their decision to fire the resident.

“She is no longer working at Cleveland Clinic. In no way do these beliefs reflect those of our organization. We fully embrace diversity, inclusion and a culture of safety and respect across our entire health system,” the statement read.

