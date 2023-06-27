TROY, N.Y. (WSVN)- A cleaning company is being sued after a janitor was accused of making a major mistake at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

Back in 2020, the worker tried to stop a beeping sound coming from a freezer, so he flipped a switch in the breaker box and accidentally unplugged it.

What he likely didn’t know was that inside there were 25 years of cell cultures, samples and other potentially groundbreaking research which were all destroyed.

The total loss estimated by the school is $1 Million dollars.

