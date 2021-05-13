Class of 2021 graduates can receive free dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme on Thursday

(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme has brought back its ‘Graduate Dozen’ deal offer for one day only.

On Thursday, a free dozen donuts will be given to graduating high school and college seniors who show up at participating stores with Class of 2021 graduate swag like a T-shirt, class ring, cap and gown, etc.

