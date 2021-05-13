Class of 2021 graduates can receive free dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme on Thursday

(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme has brought back its ‘Graduate Dozen’ deal offer for one day only.

On Thursday, a free dozen donuts will be given to graduating high school and college seniors who show up at participating stores with Class of 2021 graduate swag like a T-shirt, class ring, cap and gown, etc.

Celebrate your fav grad w/a 2021 Graduate Dozen, for purchase 5/10-5/16! AND 5/13, seniors w/2021 grad swag gets 1 Graduate Dozen FREE at shop! Select US shops, for purchase 5/10-5/16, free for seniors ONLY 5/13 w/valid ID. While supplies last. Info- https://t.co/mdC97T1429 pic.twitter.com/r4Q95muOic — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 6, 2021

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.