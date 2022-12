(WSVN) - FTX customers filed a lawsuit against the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange.

They’re seeking a declaration that the company’s remaining assets belongs to them.

Among officials named in the lawsuit is disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried who is currently on house arrest.

He’s out on a $250 million bond as he awaits trail on a series of charges.

