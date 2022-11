(WSVN) - A shoe brand sold on amazon is recalling some of its styles over toxic chemicals concerns.

Tests found that select Clarks shoes have high levels of toxic chemicals that can have detrimental health effects.

The recall affects the Brinkley and Breeze styles.

Customers can visit the brand’s website for more information on how to get a refund.

