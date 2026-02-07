(WSVN) - 71-year-old civil rights icon Ruby Bridges was honored by the Golden State Warriors, who named her an “Impact Warrior”.

In 1960, Bridges became the first Black student to attend Williams Frantz Elementary School, a formerly all white school in Louisiana.

She walked past angry mobs alongside her mother and four federal Marshals, which started desegregation in schools.

Her non-profit, the Ruby Bridges Foundation, empowers children to lead with courage.

