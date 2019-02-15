City reports shooter apprehended in Aurora, Illinois

Aurora, Ill. (AP/WSVN) – City officials say there is an active shooter situation at an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois.

The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying police are on the scene.

Live TV reports show dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co.

Police have not said if anyone has been shot.

Just after 3 p.m. local time, the city of Aurora tweeted the shooter had been apprehended.

EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m. THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down! More information will be provided soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

WSVN contributed to this story.

