MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Another shipment of help is heading to Venezuela from South Florida.

The City of Miramar transported 60 pallets of emergency relief supplies to the Global Empowerment Mission warehouse in Doral.

From there, it will be sent to the Latin American country.

It is all part of a months-long humanitarian relief drive for the country after it suffered a pair of devastating earthquakes.

“We have to continue this as a whole, as a community, to help our community partners and realize the importance that this has,” said Debon L. Campbell, Miramar Development and Intergovernmental Affairs Officer.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.