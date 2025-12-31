(WSVN) - Citi Bike announced that it will increase prices in the new year for the fifth year in a row as, company officials said, they can no longer cover the extra expense of tariffs.

The price for a single 30 minute e-ride will now go up to just over $17. That is 240% higher than the cost of a ride in 2019.

The company said it attributes the new prices to rising tariffs, insurance costs, field staffing and service vehicles.

Citi Bike officials said they have previously covered the extra expense of tariffs in 2025, but can no longer do so.

The new prices are set to go into effect Jan. 28.

