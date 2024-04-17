BUTTE, Mont. (WSVN) — Residents of Butte, Montana witnessed an unusual sight Wednesday when a circus elephant named Viola briefly wandered the streets after being spooked by a vehicle.

The wild encounter occurred near the Butte Civic Center where the circus was being hosted. According to the manager of the civic center, Viola was preparing for a performance when a passing car startled her.

Bystanders were amused to see Viola making her way behind a nearby casino casually eating grass.

“Kinda making her way over to the casino trying to play some slots, you know, having a fun time making the best of her Butte experience,” said Mataya Smith, a Butte resident.

The elephant’s adventure was short-loved as she only walked about half a block before handlers were able to safely capture her and return her to her trailer. She was not injured.

