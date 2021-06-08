(WSVN) - Police in Cincinnati are searching for two women and a man who were caught on camera shooting a BB gun at two people who are homeless.

Surveillance video captured the sisters, identified as Brittany and Kelsey Hopper, pointing the gun out of a vehicle on Thursday.

We are hopeful that Brittany and Kelsey Hopper do the right thing and turn themselves into District One (310 Ezzard Charles Dr.) Thank you again for helping us ID those responsible in last week's incredibly senseless crimes. pic.twitter.com/WK6zaieQzA — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 7, 2021

The women are said to be in their late 20s.

The man involved has not been identified by police.

The car involved has since been located.

The two victims sustained minor injuries from the BB shots.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.