Chuck E. Cheese offers ‘pay your child’s age’ deal

MIAMI (WSVN) - Here we go again! Didn’t get a Build-A-Bear? Chuck E. Cheese is taking a jab at the toy store fiasco by announcing a one-day deal that gives families a chance to “pay your child’s age.”

According to a Chuck E. Cheese’s Facebook post, the deal is only good for Friday, July 13th, and children will get 30 minutes of All You Can Play. The price of admission is simply the age of the child, with a maximum of $9 for 30 minutes.

The company said the offer is only available in participating locations where Chuck E.’s Play Pass is available. To see if the deal is available at your location, contact your local store.

