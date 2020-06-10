Christopher Columbus statue beheaded in Boston

BOSTON (WSVN) — Authorities in Boston are investigating after a statue of Christopher Columbus was beheaded.

Images of the scene show the statue’s head lying on the ground next to the base.

According to WHDH, the same statue was spray-painted in red paint with the words “Black Lives Matter” in 2015. In 2006, the statue’s head was cut off and went missing for six days before it was recovered.

This is not the only statue that has been targeted. In Richmond, Virginia, a statue of Columbus was torn down and thrown into a lake Tuesday night.

Native American advocates have also long pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas, the Associated Press reports.

