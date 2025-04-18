(WSVN) - Christians around the world are commemorating the suffering, death and resurrection of Christ as they observe Good Friday.

Parishioners of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Miami created a carpet made up of sawdust during their observance.

The carpet is to be walked on by a procession as part of Guatemalan and Canary Islands culture.

Meantime, in Vatican City, Pope Francis continues being unable to preside over services in Saint Peter’s Basilica.

The pope has been recovering from double pneumonia and is unable to speak in public for long periods.

