MIAMI (WSVN) - Christians around the world observed Good Friday, and services were held across South Florida.

Friday afternoon, Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski held a liturgy at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Miami.

The Christian holiday is meant to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and his death on the cross. It is observed by fasting and prayer.

Good Friday is observed every year as part of Holy Week, which concludes Easter Sunday.

Easter marks the day Christians honor the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

