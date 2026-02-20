LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Traffic came to a halt on the 405 Freeway for a tiny rescue mission in the Harbor Gateway area, and it was all caught on video.

Last week, Officer Osorio responded to a call about a cat stuck in northbound lanes near Normandie Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He stopped all lanes of traffic, got out of his car and gently grabbed the feline who was pressed against the freeway’s center divider.

The kitten was then taken to a nearby animal shelter.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.