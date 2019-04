If you are one of those people who struggle to get the chocolate and marshmallows just right on your s’more, then you are now in luck.

Stuffed Puffs is releasing chocolate-stuffed marshmallows.

The groundbreaking product features marshmallows stuffed with milk chocolate.

Stuffed Puffs said the marshmallows will be available in Walmart starting on April 28.

