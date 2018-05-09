Chocolate spill leaves highway a sticky mess

GRABOSZEWO, Poland (WSVN) — Emergency workers in Poland received an usual call: they had to clear out 12 tons of chocolate that had spilled on a highway!

A tanker truck carrying 24,000 pounds of liquid milk chocolate overturned on the road after colliding with a traffic barrier.

The crash caused waves of the sugary liquid to coat Poland’s A-2 motorway.

It ended up being a sticky situation for drivers, as traffic came to a complete halt. The road had to be closed for several hours for the cleanup.

Authorities said spilled chocolate is more difficult to remove than oil, and needs to be shifted gradually using pressurized hot water.

In some areas, the chocolate was so thick that heavy machinery was brought in to scoop up the mess.

The driver suffered a broken arm in the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

