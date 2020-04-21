Chipotle to donate burritos to healthcare workers through ‘4HEROES’ program

(WSVN) - Chipotle is offering its customers a way to participate in giving back to healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Starting today through Sunday, for every burrito order named “4HEROES,” Chipotle will donate a burrito to a healthcare worker.

The restaurant chain said they will match each order up to 100,000 burritos.

Chipotle is currently offering free delivery through April 30.

If you’re a healthcare worker who would like to nominate your medical facility to receive free burritos, click here.

