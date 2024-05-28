(WSVN) - If you’ve felt cheated by the portion sizes at Chipotle, you may not be alone. Some Chipotle customers believed a viral TikTok trend will lead you to bigger portions.

Videos on TikTok lately, show users recording while employees are preparing their orders.Some say this leads to bigger portion sizes and scoops.



Don’t believe all rumors though, Chipotle just reaffirmed that’s not the case.

The chain stands firm that it hasn’t changed portion sizes and that it continues to “reinforce proper portioning” with its employees.

