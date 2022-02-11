(WSVN) - Chipotle is raising its prices once again.

The company announced its second price hike in the past few months.

Menu items will be up 10% from the same time last year.

The chain is blaming inflation for the recent price increases.

Chipotle is not the only restaurant chain raising its prices, as McDonald’s, Little Caesars and Starbucks have also done so recently.

