Chipotle offering BOGO deal for back to school this Saturday

Chipotle is offering free food to students to celebrate back to school season.

The fast-casual restaurant chain says “students of all ages” can get a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad, tacos or a kids meal with the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value. The offer is only good on Saturday, August 18th.

BOGOs for all students this SATURDAY, 8/18. In all US restaurants or online. Enter code: STUDENT. Details: https://t.co/X6wFQQtV7n — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) August 15, 2018

Customers do not need to show school ID for in-store orders; instead, you must ask for the BOGO deal at the register.

Those placing online orders will need to enter the code STUDENT under “View or Redeem Offers” in order to get the discount.

For more information on the BOGO deal, visit Chipotle’s website.