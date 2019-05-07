Chipotle offering buy-one-get-one free deal for educators

(WSVN) - Chipotle is serving up a deal for Teacher’s Appreciation Day.

Educators will score buy-one-get-one free on burritos, bowls, salads and tacos at the Tex-Mex chain, Tuesday.

The promotion is valid beginning at 3 p.m. until close.

Educators need to present their work ID in order to redeem the offer.

Eligible educators include teachers and staff members at all levels, including pre-school, elementary, middle and high school, colleges and homeschooling parents.

“Chipotle has been a long-time supporter of educators everywhere,” a press release stated. “The company aims to cultivate a better world, not just through food, but also by empowering people through education.”

