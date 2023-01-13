(WSVN) - A new rewards program is coming to a popular Mexican-inspired restaurant and members could win free food for a year, as well as up to ten free food drops throughout 2023.

In a news release, Chipotle announced “Freepotle,” its new rewards program that is free to join and offers perks for members.

The ten free food drops throughout the year will include rewards such as free guacamole, free Queso Blanco, free beverages, free chips and double protein. Members can earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app.

“In an environment full of pricey subscription programs, we’re introducing a pass to our real food that is free to join and will provide more value to our community than ever before,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “‘Freepotle’ makes Chipotle Rewards a must-join program for all Chipotle fans in 2023.”

Existing rewards members will automatically be enrolled in “Freepotle.” New members who join before March 6 will receive a free side or topping of guacamole.

Chipotle will also give away a total of 3,100 “free Chipotle For A Year” prizes, representing the company’s 3,100+ locations. Rewards members who make a $5 minimum purchase online or at the restaurant will automatically be entered to win.

“Through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange, members can choose to exchange Rewards points for more than fifteen different reward options, including free guac, double protein, beverages and Chipotle Goods,” the company said in a news release. “Members can also redeem their points for cash donations to support a variety of Chipotle’s non-profit partners like The Farmlink Project, National Young Farmers Coalition and National Urban League.”

Click here to learn more about “Freepotle.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.