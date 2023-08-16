(WSVN) - In a gesture of appreciation, Chipotle is stepping up to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of educators by offering free supplies to teachers across the nation.

The popular restaurant chain has unveiled a new initiative, aptly named “Teachers Deserve Extra,” which aims to provide support and recognition to teachers for their dedication to shaping young minds.

Through the “Teachers Deserve Extra” campaign, Chipotle is inviting customers and community members to nominate educators who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and passion in their classrooms.

Chipotle will provide 350 lucky teachers with a specially curated classroom kit. Each kit is designed to enhance the learning environment and includes a range of essential supplies such as notebooks, pencils, and more. These supplies are intended to assist teachers in creating engaging and enriching experiences for their students throughout the school year.

Nominations are being accepted through the dedicated website.

