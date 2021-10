(WSVN) - Chipotle is changing its Halloween traditions because of the pandemic.

The fast food chain is set to host a virtual costume party on the online game, Roblox.

Customers can wear virtual costumes and play the Boorito Maze for the deal.

The first 30,000 customers who participate will receive a free burrito.

The deal starts on Thursday.

