Chipotle celebrates National Burrito Day with free delivery

(WSVN) - Chipotle and burrito lovers have the opportunity to score free delivery on National Burrito Day.
The fast-casual chain announced that customers who spend $10 or more will have their delivery fee waived, Thursday only.
Customers can place orders on the Chipotle app, website and through DoorDash.
The chain is also celebrating by naming a burrito after YouTube sensation David Dobrik.
Dubbed the Dobrik Burrito, it contains chicken, brown rice, black beans, tomato salsa, extra roasted chili-corn salsa, light cheese and a side of guacamole.
The Dobrik Burrito will be available through Sunday.
