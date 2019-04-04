Chipotle celebrates National Burrito Day with free delivery

(WSVN) - Chipotle and burrito lovers have the opportunity to score free delivery on National Burrito Day.

The fast-casual chain announced that customers who spend $10 or more will have their delivery fee waived, Thursday only.

Customers can place orders on the Chipotle app, website and through DoorDash.

The chain is also celebrating by naming a burrito after YouTube sensation David Dobrik.

Who knew sliding into DMS actually worked! CHIPOTLE NAMED A BURRITO AFTER ME #ad pic.twitter.com/bYQddDL3lQ — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) April 3, 2019

Dubbed the Dobrik Burrito, it contains chicken, brown rice, black beans, tomato salsa, extra roasted chili-corn salsa, light cheese and a side of guacamole.

The Dobrik Burrito will be available through Sunday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.