Chipotle is celebrating five days of Cinco De Mayo on an event platform that has become popular with Gen Z users. The promotion started on May 1 and will last until May 5.

Partiful, a platform where users can organize an event with ease, has collaborated with Chipotle to offer BOGO deals to the first 20 people who tag @Chipotle and send their event link to Chipotle via Instagram.

This is an effort to get customers to introduce their friends and family who have never tried Chipotle.

People interested in entering the sweepstakes can do so here.

Chipotle is also offering free delivery to customers who order online through their website or mobile app. Foodies can use the promo code CINCO23 to indulge in the offer.

