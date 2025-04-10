WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - China has been flooding U.S. markets with millions of illegal vapes and they’re especially popular in the state of Florida, officials say.

Millions of vapes that are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration are being manufactured in China and sold to Americans. Lawmakers addressed the issue during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday.

“Hundreds of thousands of children who have never smoked are taking up vaping because of these flavors,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi.

“What should the F.D.A be doing to prevent these illicit Chinese products targeting our children?” said Rep. James Come.

Federal investigators said Chinese companies are deliberately mislabeling shipments to avoid detection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

FOX News obtained exclusive access to a customs and border warehouse bust in Miami of more than 600,000 illegal vapes.

“It’s a $28 billion dollar industry for China,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson.

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson is calling on President Trump to crack down, claiming Chinese companies are fueling a health crisis by poisoning Americans.

“They haven’t applied with the FDA. They don’t care. They just wanna make the quick buck. They are going to evade American law for as long as we let them get away with it,” said Johnson.

Only 34 e-cigarette products are FDA-approved, yet, smoke shops across America are still selling illegal vapes with little fear of enforcement. Health officials warn illegal vapes are dangerous because the chemicals inside haven’t been tested.

Last year alone, the FDA said 1.5 million teens admitted to vaping.

A joint federal task force was recently formed to crack down on these illegal products and states have taken the issue into their own hands.

Florida passed a law making it illegal to sell single-use flavored vapes marketed to children.

The Florida Retail Federation said 90% of disposable vapes sold in the state were illegal. The irony is that these flavored vapes Chinese companies are shipping to the U.S. are illegal to sell and consume in China.

