Chili’s celebrates birthday with $3.13 margaritas on Tuesday

(WSVN) - Forget Taco Tuesday, it’s all about tequila Tuesday at Chili’s on March 13.

The restaurant chain is celebrating their 3/13 birthday with $3.13 Presidente margaritas.

A little gift for our Guests. No, it’s not cake. It’s better. It’s $3.13 Presidente Margaritas. #ChilisBirthday pic.twitter.com/ueACU3EFqW — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) March 11, 2018

A Chili’s top shelf margarita typically costs around $7, which means you’re technically getting two for one.

If you can’t make your way to Chili’s for the celebration, you can take advantage of their $5 Lucky Jameson Margarita for the rest of the month.

This is all part of their 2018 Margarita of the Month initiative.

