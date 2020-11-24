Child runs away in fear after Grinch surprises her during photo shoot

(WSVN) - The holiday fun isn’t for everyone.

One Mississippi mom took to social media to share how a Christmas-themed photo shoot of her daughter came out.

Shemika Ales’ daughter could be seen sitting on a couch unaware of someone in a Grinch costume lurking in the trees behind her.

In a video shared on Facebook, the Grinch gets close enough to the toddler for her to notice him and after she sees him, she jumps from the couch and takes off running with her hands flailing in the air.

In another picture included in the post, the Grinch could be seen carrying Ales’ daughter as she looks at the camera in terror.

Ales captioned the post saying “She will laugh at these when she gets older!”

