Child molester beaten to death by inmate at California prison

WASCO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted child molester was beaten to death by another inmate just days after arriving at a California prison.

Wasco State Prison officials said Wednesday that 19-year-old Andres Ayon began striking 66-year-old Agustin Duran in the face and chest with his fists Saturday night.

Guards sounded an alarm, and all inmates got down on the ground except Ayon, who continued to beat Duran. Staff had to use a pepper spray grenade to break up the assault.

Duran was airlifted to an outside hospital, where he died Sunday afternoon. He arrived in prison July 2 to serve a life sentence after he was convicted in Los Angeles County of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old.

Ayon, who was treated for minor injuries, arrived at the prison north of Bakersfield last month to serve a six-year Kern County sentence for robbery and using a deadly weapon.

