Child in T-Rex costume struggles to trick-or-treat with strong winds

STRONGSVILE, Ohio (WSVN) — A mother could not contain her laughter as she watched her daughter struggle to continue trick-or-treating on a windy night in Ohio.

Erica Sayre Rhodes’ 11-year-old daughter was dressed as a T-Rex as she trailed around their neighborhood and collected candy on Thursday night.

In a video posted to Facebook, Rhodes’ daughter could be seen battling against winds and trying to keep her balance.

Rhodes could be heard laughing in the background as the inflatable costume bends in different directions.

The mother told Fox 13 she stopped recording the video because, “I knew I was about to double over in laughter.”

